Company: Daelmans

Website: www.stroopwafels.com/us/

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Daelmans, the authentic Dutch stroopwafel company, has announced the introduction of fresh-frozen stroopwafels, available in three sizes for foodservice and in-store bakeries. The convenience of fresh-frozen is easing the supply chain pinch with a 700+ day shelf life and operators can stock up and use as needed. Now foodservice buyers can purchase “Coffee Topper,” “Snack Size," and “Mini” size stroopwafels, suiting a variety of foodservice needs from coffeeshop pastry case treats to cupcake, doughnut, and ice cream toppings to grab-and-go snacks.

Daelmans stroopwafels are made of two soft, toasted waffles, filled with a syrup of butter, cinnamon, vanilla and other natural ingredients like caramel or honey. Daelmans stroopwafels are growing wildly popular in the U.S. as more consumers experience a secret consumption ritual known only to connoisseurs: By resting a stroopwafel atop a hot cup of coffee, the heat will warm the waffle, soften the caramel and transform the stroopwafel into a warm, melty sweet treat! Today, Daelmans bakes a range of stroopwafel varieties including caramel, honey, chocolate, maple, and coffee.

Daelmans Stroopwafels are distributed in the U.S. in a range of Online, Grocery, Mass, Convenience, Drug and Specialty outlets including 7-Eleven, Albertson’s, Amazon.com, HEB, Publix, Safeway, Stop & Shop, Target Stores, Walgreens, Walmart, Wawa, Barnes & Noble Starbucks Cafes, and Cost Plus World Markets, among others, plus finer independent food retailers across the U.S. Foodservice distributors and operators can order Daelmans Fresh Frozen stroopwafels through Dot Foods.



