Company: General Mills Convenience & Foodservice

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29

Product Snapshot: General Mills Convenience has announced another exciting flavor in its line of Chex Mix, the top brand in the snack mix segment of Warehouse Salty in convenience stores. Chex Mix White Cheddar features a savory blend of Chex cereal pieces, pretzels, mini breadsticks, and crispy crackers seasoned with white cheddar.

As Cheesy Crunch flavors continue to grow in popularity, new Chex Mix White Cheddar gives c-store retailers a new option to meet consumer cravings in the salty snack aisle. The latest flavor joins other varieties of Chex Mix including Traditional, Cheddar, Bold Party Blend and Honey BBQ.



