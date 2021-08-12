SNAXPO21, taking place August 22–24 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC, will offer multiple opportunities for snack industry leaders to explore emerging flavor innovations as part of the in-person event’s broad scope of business opportunities. SNAXPO, produced by SNAC International, is the most-comprehensive event completely dedicated to the snack industry.

SNAXPO21 will gather together a global network of suppliers, producers, and emerging tastemakers from across the supply chain. The event will feature the latest in ingredients, technology, sanitation solutions, packaging, equipment, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to savor a full range of on-trend and emerging new flavors at the fourth annual Flavor Pavilion, sponsored by SNAC International and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery. For 2021, the Flavor Pavilion will feature separate sweet and savory categories. Attendees will vote for their favorite flavors, and two SNAXPO exhibitors will take home the coveted Flavor of the Year Award for each category. Some of the flavor profiles on deck include options like mocha, chimichurri, funnel cake, wonton, and açaí. As of August 1, the following companies have committed to participating in the SNAXPO21 Flavor Pavilion:

Carolina Ingredients

Commercial Creamery

Elite Spice

Fuchs North America

Gamay Food Ingredients

Kerry, Inc.

Land O’Lakes

LifeSpice

MANE, Inc.

SNAXPO21 also offers a wide range of educational opportunities, including “Flavor Experimentation—a Key Growth Area for Snacks,” taking place Tuesday, August 24, 11:30 am to 12:15 pm ET. Presented by Lynn Dornblaser, director, innovation and insight, Mintel, the session will show how snack producers are looking to the future with a nod to the past, fulfilling consumer quests for nostalgia, creating new flavor combinations from old favorites, and exploring new international tastes.

For complete details on SNAXPO21 and to register, visit www.snaxpo.com.