Heat and Control, Inc. is constructing a new facility in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The new site will expand support for the North American manufacturing industry and will meet the increased needs of pre-sale and after-market needs, including product/equipment testing, demonstrations, service support, and training. The facility will primarily support engineering, sales, service, spare parts, and training of packaging and inspection products lines. The building will feature a technology showcase of Heat and Control’s industrial equipment alongside leading partners Ishida and CEIA.

“Heat and Control’s investment in this new facility highlights our continued commitment to service our customers’ needs from project inception through the life-cycle of the equipment solutions we provide,” explains Brian Barr, Heat and Control director of sales, North America. “The new Lancaster facility builds on the strong reputation and history of exemplary sales and service support from our Central Pennsylvania team and provides the ability to service global markets/customers that Heat and Control has developed over our 70-year history.”

The new facility measures 120,000 square feet (11,148 sq. m) on a 13 acres lot. It will include an equipment demonstration center, a state-of-the art training center, and an expanded spare parts automated fulfillment center, along with an expanded office and warehouse space to accommodate an increased stock of inventory equipment. Operations at the Lancaster site are scheduled to commence in late 2021.



