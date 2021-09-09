Company: SoBar

Website: www.GetSoBars.com

Introduced: 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $23.95 (9-pack)

Product Snapshot: SoBar, an innovative protein bar brand, has launched a gamechanger for smarter drinking with a range of bars that help reduce alcohol absorption and improve the drinking experience. SoBar is only sweetened with sugars found in nature, including the low-caloric sugar Allulose, with no high intensity/artificial sweeteners, and has a natural taste as well as a strong nutritional profile.

Gluten-free and offered in three flavors—Caramel Macchiato, Honey Peanut, and White Chocolate Almond—everyone can find something they enjoy. The all-in-one convenient protein-packed bar is filling enough for athletes, people on-the-go, and even kids.

SoBar is available for purchase on its website and Amazon, and is coming to stores soon. To learn more about the science, technology, clinical results, and more, visit www.GetSoBars.com.



