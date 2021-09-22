Company: Uplift Food

Website: www.upliftfood.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Uplift Food's new Prebiotic Puffs are the highest fiber puff available on the market, offering 8g of dietary fiber per 1-oz serving. Developed by a dietitian, these plant based non-GMO puffs are packed with diverse prebiotics and probiotics that are scientifically proven to support gut, digestive, and immune health.

Released in three flavors, including Sea Salt and Apple Cider Vinegar, Sweet and Spicy, and Plant Powered Cheeze, these puffs can be enjoyed by adults and children alike, and pack a truly functional punch that is bound to leave you feeling satisfied and Uplifted!