Company: GoodSam

Website: https://goodsamfoods.com/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.99

Product Snapshot: GoodSam Foods, a chocolate brand on a mission and an ally for small farms, is launching baking mixes that are quick and easy for holiday entertaining this season. Bringing high-quality cocoa products found in Colombia to the US market, GoodSam maintains strong relationships with the supply chain, manufacturers and indigenous communities, which is at the heart of everything that GoodSam does.

All mixes are made with seven ingredients or less including allulose, a natural low-calorie sweetener. In fact, it’s the first baking mix on the market to use allulose! They’re perfect for an easy holiday breakfast or a dessert for a holiday party. Most importantly, not only are these new mixes a healthy and easy choice for your holiday baking, but they benefit Colombian farmers and their communities, too.

The new mixes include:

Chocolate Cake Baking Mix Ingredients in the Mix: Almond Flour, Allulose, Cocoa Powder, Leavening, Corn Starch, Salt Chocolate Cake Recipe: 1/3 cup milk of your choice or water, 3 eggs, 1tsp vanilla extract and GoodSam Chocolate Cake Baking Mix

Fudgy Brownie Baking Mix Ingredients in the Mix: Allulose, Coco Powder, Almond Flower, Salt Fudgy Brownie Recipe: 1 stick + 1 tbsp of unsalted butter, 2 eggs, GoodSam Fudgy Brownie Baking Mix, and optional Flaky Sea Salt for extra taste.

Cacao Pancake Mix Ingredients in the Mix: Almond Flower, Allulose, Cocoa Powder, Leavening, Ground Cinnamon, Corn Starch, Salt Cacao Pancake Recipe: 4 Eggs, 4 Tbsp Milk of your choice or water, 4 oz cream cheese at room temperature, GoodSam Cacao Pancake mix





