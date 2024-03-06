For more than 40 years, Bob’s Red Mill has reportedly led the way in baking expertise and sourcing the highest quality ingredients. Now the company has launched its latest innovation: Bob’s Signature Blends Baking Mixes. The new Fudgy Brownie Mix, Golden Cornbread Mix, Classic Yellow Cake Mix and Decadent Chocolate Cake Mix are made with a blend of Bob's Red Mill's premium flours.

Now busy home bakers who want to share treats with real homemade flavor have a foolproof shortcut made with premium pantry staples. Consumers can add eggs, butter or oil, and water for homemade baked goods.

The new mixes include:

The Fudgy Brownie Mix offers a convenient solution for those who crave homemade brownies but don’t have the time to bake from scratch. The rich, fudgy brownies have a moist interior and a glossy, crackly top.

With the Golden Cornbread Mix, individuals can enjoy a lightly sweet cornbread with a toothsome texture and golden brown crust, making it a mealtime staple. Perfect paired with chili and beyond.

The Classic Yellow Cake Mix delivers a fluffy texture with a familiar taste reminiscent of childhood, crafted exclusively from premium high-quality ingredients.

Crafted with high-quality flours, the Decadent Chocolate Cake Mix ensures an indulgent cake every time. Whether served plain or frosted, each bite offers chocolatey goodness that compares to homemade.

"Bob’s Signature Blends Baking Mixes are a testament to our commitment to combining the wholesome, premium ingredients we are known for with ease of use,” said Blake Issac, director of innovation marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “These mixes empower home bakers to easily create homemade-tasting baked goods without compromising on flavor, texture or quality."

Bob’s Signature Blends Baking Mixes range from 13.6–16.1-oz. for an SRP of $3.69–$4.59. They are available immediately on Amazon.com and select retailers across the country. Consumers can find retailer information and learn more about the new Baking Mixes here.