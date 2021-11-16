Company: CORE Foods

Website: www.corefoods.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$15.00

Product Snapshot: CORE Foods, the maker of CORE Bars and CORE Keto Bars, refrigerated plant-based superior nutrition bars, is launching CORE Fiber Powered Oat Snacks, an upgrade to bland, boring crackers. This innovation from the brand will go beyond the refrigerated section, bringing a healthy shelf-stable snack option to consumers nationwide.

CORE Fiber Powered Oat Snacks are filled with real plant-based ingredients for a snack that satisfies. They contain whole grains and 5g of prebiotic fiber, which work together to offer a gluten-free snack that supports gut health. CORE Fiber Powered Oat Snacks are shelf-stable and will be available in three unique flavors: Vegan Ranch, Sea Salt & Olive Oil, and Peanut Butter. They will be available to purchase at Whole Foods Market nationwide. The SRP at Whole Foods Market is $4.99 and the variety pack on CORE Foods' website retails for $15.00.

"At CORE Foods, we believe wellness starts with your core, and are excited to offer a new innovation that goes beyond the refrigerated section," says Brett Hartmann, CEO of CORE Foods. "Consumers are looking for clean-label snacks that not only taste great but leave you feeling great too. With the launch of our new CORE Fiber Powered Oat Snacks, we are pleased to be able to expand our line of delicious gut-healthy products."



