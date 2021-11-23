Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand and preeminent voice for classic and timeless hip-hop founded by LL COOL J, is partnering with Cheetos to present a one-of-a-kind, hip-hop-inspired art exhibit during Art Basel in Miami Beach. “Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” will feature eight vibrant and dynamic original art pieces created from Cheetos’ iconic orange dust, also known as Cheetle, curated by renowned artist Lefty Out There.

Known for leaving his "mark" anonymously on the streets of major cities around the globe, Lefty Out There has built a loyal following through his bold and intricate style, leading to collaborations with brands and musical artists including Nike, Adidas, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper, and many more.

“Creativity and expression have always been central to the hip-hop movement, which is why we are thrilled to team up with Cheetos, a brand that is all about celebrating self-expression in all its forms,” said James Cuthbert, president of Rock The Bells. “We’re also excited to have Lefty Out There on board for this special event and can’t wait to see his bold and dynamic style brought to life in an entirely new way.”

“Over the years, fans have used Cheetos as inspiration for so many different things—from fashion to beauty to culinary and more,” said Jessica Spaulding, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Now, we’re excited to see how Cheetle—the orange dust that our fans wear proudly on their fingertips—is brought to life at Art Basel through the incredibly talented Lefty Out There’s artwork.”

The exclusive one-day event will take place Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST on the iconic SeaFair—a 220-foot, four-story megayacht docked at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, where fans can view the full “Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” exhibit and enjoy live DJ sets from Just Blaze, DJ Millie, DJ Stevo, C-Stylez and others while reservations last. After sunset, the SeaFair will set sail for an unforgettable invite-only experience around the Miami harbor complete with luxury Cheetos-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and a live performance from Kaash Paige.

“This event will be one for the books. New techniques, a unique venue and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to take on a new challenge. Should be one hell of a party!” said Lefty Out There.

During the run-up to the event, fans will be able to follow Lefty’s creative journey of bringing his Cheetos-based artwork to life with Cheetle through a series of behind-the-scenes videos that will be released across Rock The Bells’ social media.

Fans can visit www.yachtthebasel.eventbrite.com/ to reserve their spot for the exhibit. For more information, follow Rock The Bells on social media handles.



