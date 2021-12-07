Company: Gold&Green Foods

Website: https://goldandgreenfoods.com

Ingredient Snapshot: The Finnish food tech company Gold&Green Foods is expanding beyond the meat replacement category with the launch of Gold&Green Protein Granules and Protein Flakes—two new clean-label, plant-based protein formats to help manufacturers meet the growing demand for plant-based foods. Gold&Green Protein Granules and Protein Flakes are made from three naturally nutritious ingredients: oat bran, pea, and fava bean protein. That’s it. There are no genetically manipulated ingredients, no fillers, no preservatives, no salt, no oil, and no soy.

A game changer for manufacturers, the Protein Granules and Flakes have a neutral flavor profile and texture that can be manipulated to adapt to any application, making them a versatile ingredient for both sweet and savory applications. Gold&Green Protein Ingredients enable manufacturers to elevate the nutritional profile of their products while maintaining a clean ingredient label.

Not all plant-based proteins are created equal. As the category continues to grow, today’s health-conscious consumers are actively seeking out clean label foods as they become more knowledgeable about ingredient sourcing and product transparency. In fact, a recent study from Washington State University found that many consumers are willing to pay more for ready‑to‑eat meals that featured a ‘clean label’ with fewer ingredients. Mintel has also reported that consumers are looking for less processed plant-based foods that offer a variety of whole food protein sources, such as beans and legumes.

Whether catering to flexitarians, vegans or those that fall somewhere in between, Gold&Green helps manufacturers satisfy the booming demand for plant-based foods. With Gold&Green Protein Flakes and Granules, manufacturers can feel confident knowing they are using a clean, high-quality source of plant protein. Not only are the Granules and Flakes a good source of protein, but they are also packed with fiber, potassium and iron.

“At Gold&Green, our goal has always been to create a plant protein food that stands on its own. For us, healthy, naturally nutritious ingredients are the starting point of food development, which is why we’re excited to launch our Protein Granules and Protein Flakes,” said Maija Itkonen, Gold&Green co-founder & chief innovation officer. “We know the demand for clean label and sustainably sourced food is only going to increase and we are excited for the opportunity to partner with like-minded brands to create delicious food products that are good for people and the planet.”

The Protein Granules and Flakes are shelf-stable so they are ideal for dry snacks such as crackers, cookies, bars, trail mixes and granola, as well as instant meals and packable foods. Gold&Green Protein ingredients can be used in formed products such as burgers, veggie patties, balls and falafel and are a perfect protein source for plant-based alternatives to dairy, meat and seafood products. They also work well as nutritious inclusions in deli salads, bakery items, frozen meals, and more.

“We believe our new high-protein dry ingredients are a game-changer in how we feed the growing population. Not only are the Protein Flakes and Granules sustainable and scalable, but they’re made of real, high-quality food,” said Itkonen. “We’ve been able to merge our innovative technology with clean, naturally nutritious ingredients to create an entirely new protein source that can instantly elevate the nutritional profile of any food or drink application. That’s a key point of difference when you look at the questionable ingredient labels on many of today’s most popular foods.”

Interested in trying Gold&Green Protein Granules and Protein Flakes? Contact Pekka Parnanen at pekka.parnanen@goldandgreenfoods.com for samples or visit goldandgreenfoods.com to learn more.