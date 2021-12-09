The American Society of Baking (ASB) is offering scholarships and the power of the industry’s biggest spotlight to college students across the country who will compete in the final round of the annual ASB Product Development Competition on March 1–3, 2022 during BakingTECH in Chicago.

Student teams from the University of Florida – Gainesville, University of California – Davis and California State Polytechnic University – Pomona have been selected as finalists.

“These outstanding finalists will present their original products at ASB’s Best Week in Baking event,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director of American Society of Baking. “The ASB Product Development Competition is an extraordinary way for the baking industry to discover and help launch the careers of exceptional individuals. It’s education and networking at its best.”

ASB’s Product Development Competition is open to college student teams nationwide. For the 2022 competition, the category is “Functional Fiber For Health.” Entries must consist of a proposal for a new, innovative bakery food product. The product should highlight an innovative fiber source that has documented positive impacts on health while enhancing the sensory properties in your baked good. Judges will be evaluating the potential success of product entries in today's market and technical problem solving skills used in product development.

Finalists will compete for $20,000 in scholarships.

1st prize: $2,500 scholarship for each team member

2nd prize: $1,500 scholarship for each team member

3rd prize: $1,000 scholarship for each team member

Annually attended by more than 1,000 baking professionals from across the nation and around the globe, BakingTech provides the professional platform for the baking world to share cutting-edge information about the industry, discover new technology opportunities, and collaborate with experts industry-wide.

For more info on the ASB Product Development Competition, click here.