Launched in July 2021, HA!’s Healthier Alternative snack options made a considerable splash with consumers in the company’s first six months, fueling plans for rapid growth in 2022.

The brand’s uniquely flavorful and plant-based snack crunchers—varieties include the best-selling Churro Loco as well as Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Chili Lime, BBQ Sauce, and Sour Cream & Onion—are gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO and are excellent sources of protein. HA!’s orders are already up 144 percent from launch, and the company recently raised $200,000 to invest in footprint expansion and product innovation.

“With our brand being solely online in 2021—most of our sales came through our Amazon Shop page and our website, HAsnacks.com—we were able to meet our customers right where they are, which was shopping online,” said Justin Wiesehan, CEO and founder of HA! “The key to success for us will continue to be having the right products at the right place at the right time. We plan to hit the ground running in 2022 with exactly that in mind.”

HA! aims to have products available for sale at retail locations throughout the Southeast before fully expanding into other regions. Market feedback from customers has helped the brand perfect the texture of its chips (“Crunch and airiness are critical for craveability!” Wiesehan said) and helped lay the groundwork for its next batch of flavor profiles. Sales of Churro Loco, which is currently HA!’s lone sweet offering, have so far outpaced its savory selections—meaning there’s a good chance consumers will see additional sweet options coming soon to HA!’s lineup.

