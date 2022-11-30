SNAC International will be hosting a webinar as an opportunity for entrepreneurs and start-up companies emerging in the snack food industry to see how they can gain visibility with established snack manufacturers and other industry players at SNAXPO23.

The webinar will take place on December 14, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. EST. Click here to register.

Moderated by Food Entrepreneur Managing Editor Monica Watrous, the webinar will be hosted by SNAC International Consultant Brandon Partridge. Having worked at Nestle, Partridge spent the first decade of his career in public affairs before launching two food startups.

The webinar will introduce the industry to the Startups @ SNAXPO Program, a new initiative launched by SNAC International to help snack industry startups and their teams:

Connect startups with industry mentors

Introduce innovations and suppliers that can help them grow

Introduce co-manufacturing partners

Hold sessions with leading industry media

Educate participants about the industry’s most impactful trends

As part of its support, SNAC International will subsidize the travel of participating startups up to $1,000 to attend SNAXPO, as well as discount their registration fee by more than 50%.