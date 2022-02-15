Kerry Group plc ("Kerry") has announced that it has reached agreement to acquire c. 92% of the issued share capital of c-LEcta GmbH (‘c-LEcta‘) for a consideration of €137m, with management to retain the balance. This follows the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Enmex S.A. de C.V. (‘Enmex‘) on 14 December for a consideration of €62m.

c-LEcta is a biotechnology innovation company specializing in precision fermentation, optimized bio-processing, and bio-transformation for the creation of high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients. Based in Leipzig, Germany and employing over 100 people, c-LEcta has established itself as an innovator in disruptive new sciences for the pharmaceutical market, with a strong pipeline of functional bioactives across food, beverage, and other consumer markets.

This strategically compelling combination will accelerate Kerry’s innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation, and bio-process development. Kerry’s broad market reach across food and pharma markets, combined with its deep enzyme applications expertise and integrated ingredient technology design, will enable and accelerate the growth potential of c-LEcta’s strong portfolio and technology capabilities. This acquisition will further support Kerry’s commitment to invest in the development of innovative sustainable technologies, which will be at the heart of future sustainable food and health systems.

Enmex is a well-established enzyme manufacturer based in Mexico, supplying multiple bio-process solutions for food, beverage and animal nutrition markets. With a long history of partnering with global customers, Enmex has a complementary enzyme portfolio and a strong manufacturing infrastructure, which will extend Kerry’s fermentation and enzyme manufacturing capabilities into Latin America.