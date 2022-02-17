Kodiak, the fast-growing brand known for its suite of better-for-you protein-powered breakfast staples, has announced an investment by Patricof Co (P/Co), a highly specialized private investment platform for professional athletes. Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Sloane Stephens, CC Sabathia, Rudy Gay, Adam Henrique, and several dozen other athletes participated as a part of the investment. P/Co joins existing investor L Catterton, the world’s leading consumer investment firm which acquired Kodiak last year, to fuel its retail expansion and support its continued growth.

Joel Clark, chief executive officer at Kodiak, noted, “Through this long-term partnership, we not only have an opportunity to fuel notable players and insiders within the sports world who’ve found their recipe for success, but we are also connecting them directly with our mission to inspire healthier eating and active living.”

Travis Kelce, tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, said, “I've been a fan of Kodiak products for a long time and excited to officially collaborate with the brand. Their cakes are high-protein, whole grain, and taste great. I'm looking forward to working with the Kodiak team and collectively bring the brand to even more consumers.”

Sloane Stephens, professional tennis player and US Open champion, added, “As an athlete, what you eat is incredibly important. I love how Kodiak has set itself apart with healthy ingredients and a focus on sustainability.”

Clark continued, “Each of these investors is hungry for excellence and always working to improve their performance. And with the proper nutrition, they can compete at the highest level and conquer their own frontiers – inspiring their fans and our consumers along the way.”

In addition to the investment, P/Co will work with Kodiak to create an Athlete Advisory Council, facilitating quarterly meetings between the athlete investors and C-level executives to co-create new food products, marketing campaigns and sustainability initiatives.

For more information on Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com. For more information on Patricof Co, please visit www.pco.com.

Related: Kodiak Cakes, our 2020 ‘Bakery of the Year,’ is redefining bakery categories across the board



