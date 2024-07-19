This week's Fun Friday starts off with examining snacking preferences across generations. Whether it’s crunchy, sweet, healthy or salty, the snacks that shoppers reach for offer a glimpse into the eating habits of different age groups. Retail data science, insights, and media company 84.51° has compiled trends on the snacking preferences of shoppers ages 18 to 34 (Generation Z to younger millennials) compared with those of older shoppers ages 35 to 54 (older millennials to Generation X) and ages 55 to 74 (Generation X to baby boomers).

Top snack choices of shoppers ages 18-34:

Fruits: 67%

Crackers: 65%

Popcorn: 63%

Pretzels: 63%

Potato chips: 61%

Top snack choices of shoppers ages 35-54:

Cheeses: 71%

Fruits: 71%

Potato chips: 68%

Crackers: 64%

Tortilla chips: 60%

Top snack choices of shoppers ages 55-74:

Cheeses: 71%

Potato chips: 63%

Crackers: 59%

Cookies: 59%

Chocolate: 59%

The takeaway:

Crackers and potato chips are popular across all age groups while fruits are more popular with shoppers ages 18-34 (67%) and 35-54 (71%). Cheeses, on the other hand, are favored by both the 35-54 and 55-74 age groups (71%). Pita chips were consistently the least-favored snack across all ages.

Read the full report here.

DoubleTree to offer free cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, August 4

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is just around the corner. To mark the occasion on August 4, all U.S. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels will offer a complimentary DoubleTree cookie to welcome both guests and the general public.

Anyone who walks into the hotels that day can enjoy their choice of the original warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie or the allergy-friendly version.

Looking to satisfy a cookie craving at home? DoubleTree by Hilton released the official recipe, allowing cookie enthusiasts to bake the iconic cookie at home.

Since 1986, the signature DoubleTree Cookie has been a beloved part of the guest experience and earned a passionate following around the globe. In 2023, to extend a welcome to even more guests, the DoubleTree by Hilton allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie was introduced as an option alongside the original chocolate chip cookie at check-in. More than 20 million DoubleTree by Hilton cookies continue to be consumed each year.

The most popular Dairy Queen blizzard in every state

There's something universally comforting about sharing ice cream with friends. On college campuses across the country, a trip to Dairy Queen isn't just a quick snack run—it's a cherished ritual that can foster camaraderie and create lasting memories.

Grand Canyon University (GCU), in partnership with Grand Canyon Education, wanted to know which flavors are fueling the study sessions and bonding breaks across the nation. Do the original flavors that first hit the menu in 1985 still reign supreme today? GCU turned to Google Trends to map out the most popular Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors in the U.S.

Read the full report here.

Kelce brothers fulfill childhood dream with General Mills partnership

General Mills has been scouting America’s favorite football brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce, since they revealed their top cereals last year on their hit podcast, “New Heights.” After much speculation, General Mills can finally confirm the Kelces will take on new positions off the field this fall as cereal co-creators of Kelce Mix Cereal.

A first-of-its-kind cereal from General Mills, Kelce Mix Cereal combines the brothers’ top three favorite cereals into one bowl: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese's Puffs. And that’s not all: fans can also get their hands on four different limited-edition Kelces’ Pick collectible boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios (another top fave of the brothers), Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese's Puffs cereal, which feature the brothers on packaging, giving their stamp of approval.

To prepare for their dream job of creating their own cereal, the Kelces attended General Mills’ Cereal Training Camp for a content series, where they competed in challenges like the Cinnadust sprayer and the Lucky Charms Marshmallow Mission. A series of content spotlighting the brothers’ time at Cereal Training Camp will be coming soon to online, TV, and social channels.

Swifties and football fanatics alike can eat like the Kelces this fall with limited-edition Kelce Mix cereal, as well as the Kelces' Pick collectible boxes, on shelves at retailers nationwide beginning in September.