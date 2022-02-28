Company: PeaTos

Website: www.peatos.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49-$7.99

Product Snapshot: Since its introduction in 2020, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk food snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Furthering its mission of revolutionizing the salty snack category, expected to reach $29 billion in 2022, PeaTos has announced it is going all plant-based, and unveiled an exciting, bold updated look featuring the new face of PeaTos, “sassy” female character, DJ_P.

“’For decades, the category has been dominated as a monopoly by PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion,” said Nick Desai, founder and CEO of PeaTos. “But those days are over: consumers no longer need to sacrifice taste for nutrition. PeaTos is the only brand to make good on the dream of bridging the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition.”

A recent consumer study conducted by PeaTos showed that the brand performs exceptionally high among families with kids: PeaTos households have almost twice the kids of Cheetos, Funyuns, and Pirates Booty, and three times that of better-for-you brands like HIPPEAS.

Challenging the status quo, PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient dense peas and uses only all-natural, non-GMO ingredients—nothing artificial. Each serving has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the salty snack counterparts such as Cheetos and Funyuns, and contains less calories, fat, sodium, and no dairy. PeaTos is available in Classic Cheese Curls, Fiery Hot Curls, Classic Onion Rings, and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings.

Building on its early success, the new attention-grabbing packaging featuring sassy female character DJ_P favorably positions PeaTos to dominate the salty snack category and win big with kids of all ages.

“While other better-for-you brands take a uniformly niche, nutrition-first approach, our new look reflects our unique fun and flavor first approach to snacking,” added Desai.

In support of its new packaging and offerings, PeaTos is launching a 2022 marketing campaign consisting of in-store and trade promotions, consumer marketing, digital engagement, and public relations. With a strong traditional retail presence nationwide and a robust ecommerce presence, PeaTos has developed a strong, loyal following and is experiencing massive growth in all channels.

The new PeaTos packaging and DJ_P will debut at the New Hope Network’s Expo West Conference in March 2022, booth #5540, and roll out in Q1 at retail stores nationwide. Suggested retail price: $1.49 for single serve bags and $4.99 for multi-serve 3- or 4-oz. bags. New multipacks, containing six single-serving bags, will retail for $7.99 in Q3 2022.