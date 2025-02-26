Boulder Canyon, purveyor of better-for-you snacks, will showcase its wares at the Natural Products Expo West 2025, held March 4-7 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Hall A, Booth 1017.

The brand offers a variety of snacks, most of which are made with avocado oil and are non-GMO verified. At Expo West, Boulder Canyon will sample new and existing products, including:

New Boulder Batch – Mike’s Hot Honey potato chips, featuring hot honey for a sweet, spicy crunch, which will launch in April.

New Tortilla Chips, made with avocado oil and lightly seasoned, available in Sea Salt, Blue Corn, and Lime & Sea Salt, which will launch in May.

Wavy Chips, new, ridged potato chips cooked in avocado oil, debuted exclusively at Whole Foods Market in September 2024 and offer a softer bite compared to a traditional kettle chip. Available nationally in Sea Salt and Cheddar Sour Cream.

The brand will also be showcasing some of its bestsellers, including:

Canyon Poppers, the brand’s first expansion beyond traditional chips, were introduced last year in Aged White Cheddar and Jalapeño Ranch.

Avocado Oil Hickory Barbeque Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, made with high-quality potatoes and cooked in small batches, feature a sweet, smoky flavor with garlic and onion.

Multipacks & Variety Packs, recently introduced in a variety of sizes, feature Boulder Canyon’s best-selling avocado oil products in convenient single-serve bags.

“At Expo West, we’re giving a first look at Boulder Canyon’s latest innovations, including our new Tortilla Chips and Wavy Potato Chips, both cooked in avocado oil,” says VP of Marketing Korlin Serauskis of Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc. “Boulder Canyon has always been committed to delivering bold, better-for-you snacks, and this year, we’re continuing the tradition by introducing flavors and forms that elevate the snacking experience and set a new standard for the category.”

