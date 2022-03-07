Company: The Greater Knead

Website: www.thegreaterknead.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.49

Product Snapshot: The Greater Knead, maker of innovative gluten-free/top 9 allergen-free New York-style bagels, will introduce its new line of soft pretzel nuggets, including the debut of a brand new flavor, at Expo West 2022, at Booth N140 in the Hot Products Pavilion in the North Hall Level 100.

The Greater Knead’s gluten-free/top 9 allergen-free soft pretzel nuggets were the first to hit the market with a soft launch beginning in August 2021. They are made with all-natural, premium ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, top 9 allergen-free, vegan, and kosher.

“After working close to a year to perfect the soft pretzel nuggets, our newest effort to recreate nostalgic foods delivers the warm, doughy, tasty satisfaction of pretzels that folks with food allergies haven’t been able to enjoy. Our gluten-free and top-9 allergen-free pretzels are truly for everyone, so families of those with allergies can all indulge and eat confidently, together," said Michelle Carfagno, CEO and founder of The Greater Knead.

The gluten-free soft pretzel nuggets are now available in four flavors:

Classic – The traditional soft baked pretzel nugget is warm and chewy on the inside with a delightful crust. It pairs perfectly with your favorite mustard, hummus, or even a plant-based dip of choice.

Everything – Savory with a blend of seasoned perfection from a light blend of poppy, garlic, and onion that won’t overpower.

Cinnamon Sugar – For the sweetie who seeks a balanced combination of sugar, cinnamon, and doughy delights. Truly perfect as is or a delectable treat with chocolate fondue or honey.

Spicy Buffalo (newest) – Making its debut at Expo West, Spicy Buffalo encompasses a mild yet zesty hot sauce that will wake up taste buds.

The Greater Knead’s gluten-free soft pretzel nuggets go from the freezer into the oven or air fryer for just 6-8 minutes, making an ideal snack for adults and children watching their favorite TV series, movie, or sporting events at home.

The pretzel nuggets are sold online at TheGreaterKnead.com and in the frozen aisle at Wegmans and Price Chopper, and coming soon to Wakefern/Shoprite stores and independent health food stores in the Northeast. The suggested retail price per 4.93-oz. package is $7.99.