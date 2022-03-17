Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.29-$4.49

Product Snapshot: Tastykake has teamed up with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in theaters April 8, 2022, and unveiled all-new packaging for this collaboration. The products with the new packaging include:

Tastykake Mini Donuts – Tastykake’s fan favorite mini donuts covered in three different coatings (Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Frosted, & Crunch) wrapped in special edition Sonic the Hedgehog 2 packaging. Available in single serve {SRP $1.89}.

Tastykake Mini Muffins – Available in three flavors (Chocolate Chip, Blueberry & Confetti) soft baked mini muffins wrapped in special edition Sonic the Hedgehog 2 packaging. {SRP $4.49}.

Tastykake Pecan Swirls – This classic confection delivers on flavor with swirls of cinnamon and pecans. Featuring round pastry rolls made with real pecans and cinnamon in special edition Sonic the Hedgehog 2 packaging. Available in single-serve or multipack bags. {SRP 1.29 and $1.99}.

In addition to the fun packaging, Tastykake x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have announced a series of giveaways on www.TastykakeintheFastLane.com including runner up prizes including $100 Gift Cards, Tastykake product coupons, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 swag, as well as one grand prize, which includes a year’s worth of Tastykake product and could include either a private screening in your hometown or other prizes.