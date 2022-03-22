Fox News recently released a news clip entitled "War in Ukraine threatens to blow U.S. food costs sky high," and the American Bakers Association (ABA) was featured in it.

Experts say American shoppers will begin to see higher grocery bills as the war in Ukraine threatens global food supplies. Robb MacKie, president and CEO of ABA, said breadmakers across the country are feeling the pressure from the war, and the longer the conflict goes on, the more it will affect the food supply system.

"If you take one of the top wheat-growing regions out of production for a year, the more it's going to have a substantial ripple effect," he said. "Unfortunately, this is going to affect the most vulnerable in our society, many of whom are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic."

View the full clip here.