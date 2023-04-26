More than 170 milling industry leaders and guests gathered in Florida for the North American Millers’ Association’s 2023 Spring Conference, which ended Tuesday.

“Spring Conference brings the milling industry together like no other event,” NAMA President Jane DeMarchi said. “After three days of business meetings, learning from expert speakers, and reconnecting with industry partners, NAMA and its members are energized for the year ahead.”

Presentations during educational sessions held each day of the meeting focused on some of the most critical topics facing the agriculture and food industries today, from labeling to sustainability and the global grains markets. Click here to review the full list of speakers.

The annual Soft Wheat Crop Forecast was held on Tuesday morning. The panel of industry experts predicted U.S. 2023 soft red winter wheat production at 404,923,000 bushels, up 20% from 2022. They also forecasted a soft white winter wheat crop at 223,906,000 bushels, down 1% from 2022.

The 2023 Spring Conference was attended by milling companies, their suppliers, and members of allied industry. NAMA members also participated in technical committee meetings and corn, oat, and wheat division meetings as part of the event. NAMA’s Strategic Planning Task Force met during the conference to lay the groundwork for a new strategic plan to guide the organization. Click here for a full conference agenda.

NAMA members will next meet on May 23 in Washington, D.C. to advocate for farm bill priorities during the Washington Policy Conference. For more information, visit namamillers.org/our-events.