Welch's Fruit Snacks has written a new book, entitled "Sometimes It's Not Stealing," a heartwarming and comical tale that playfully addresses a common phenomenon: parents slyly “stealing” Welch’s Fruit Snacks from their little ones.

The brand has teamed up with actress Kristen Chenoweth to narrate the story.

Many may relate…as the book goes into a playful story with vibrant illustrations explaining, “you might have heard your parents say, stealing is not ok,” with various snack-time shenanigans throughout, “but in one case, it is not a crime, stealing Welch’s Fruit Snacks isn’t bad, when the fruit snacks thief is Mom or Dad.”

Through a heartwarming and fun-filled narrative centered around the lesson of sharing, Welch’s Fruit Snacks aims to bring a fresh perspective to what may seem like a mischievous act, helping children understand and accept their parents' occasional "fruity heist."

Starting August 15, physical copies of "Sometimes It's Not Stealing" will be available for purchase on WelchsFruitSnacksForAll.com, sold as a bundle alongside a 40-count box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Variety for $29.99, while supplies last. Additionally, a free e-book version can be downloaded from the same site or by scanning the QR code on any box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks purchased during the campaign.