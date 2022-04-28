Hostess Brands, LLC, has pledged through the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI) that it will not advertise to children under the age of 13 except in instances when advertising supports products that comply with CFBAI's Uniform Nutrition Criteria. The company joins 19 food, beverage, and quick-serve restaurant companies participating in the program.

Hostess Brands' decision to join CFBAI is a result of the 2021 launch of its first national advertising campaign in almost a decade ("Live Your Mostess"), the company's continued growth in the sweet snacks category and its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility.

With a new mission—to inspire moments of joy by putting our hearts into everything we do—and as part of its growth and transformation strategy, Hostess Brands has placed a larger priority on marketing. Hostess advertising spend has grown over the past two years and will increase double digits over the next several years. Its "Live Your Mostess" campaign is focused on winning the hearts and minds of consumers by sparking uninhibited, child-like joy in adults.

"We've experienced accelerated business growth over the past two years and are proud to join CFBAI," said Dan O'Leary, chief growth officer of Hostess Brands. "This pledge marks an important milestone in our transformation journey as we demonstrate our commitment to building a socially responsible snacking powerhouse."

Hostess Brands will roll out new advertising for Hostess under its "Live Your Mostess" platform in May as well as this fall. The company also is investing in advertising for Voortman branded cookies and wafers as it seeks to increase awareness of the brand in the U.S.

"For nearly 15 years, CFBAI has focused on ensuring that foods in ads directed to children meet strict nutrition criteria. We are excited to welcome Hostess Brands as our newest CFBAI participant, joining 19 other leading food, beverage and quick-serve restaurant companies committed to ongoing improvement in the children's food advertising landscape," said Maureen Enright, vice president of Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative [CFBAI], BBB National Programs.