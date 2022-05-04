Lance Crackers, the snack brand that has been fueling America with its sandwich crackers for more than 100 years, is teaming up with Little League for the tenth year to celebrate well-deserving Little League coaches that help nourish team spirit and fuel kids to be the best they can be, both on and off the field.

Parents and baseball fans are encouraged to nominate the leaders in their lives for the 2022 Coach of the Year Award. During the World Series Tournament in August 2022, two Little League Coaches will be honored as this year’s Little League Coach of the Year and awarded a $5,000 prize to use for their Little League team.

Parents and baseball fans can nominate coaches in their lives at the submission form here, beginning now through May 27, 2022.



