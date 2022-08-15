Lance and Little League have announced the newest 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners.

Baseball Winner : Milwaukee's Antonio Colon has been awarded this year’s Lance and Little League Coach of the Year Award for baseball. Colon develops his players' self-confidence and competitive spirit at every practice and game. He says his team “should listen with their eyes as much as their ears. They should be accountable for their actions and decisions. Always stay kind to one another as teammates and people....”

: Milwaukee's Antonio Colon has been awarded this year’s Lance and Little League Coach of the Year Award for baseball. Colon develops his players' self-confidence and competitive spirit at every practice and game. He says his team “should listen with their eyes as much as their ears. They should be accountable for their actions and decisions. Always stay kind to one another as teammates and people....” Softball Winner: Manasquan, New Jersey’s Joy Magnabousco the softball winner for this year’s Lance and Little League Coach of the Year Award. For over 12 years, she has taught hard work, hustle, and pride to kids in the league. When asked her advice for those hoping to teach little league, she suggests that leaders “treat everyone on your team equal because each player is unique in their own way. Get to know who they are on and off the field and show that you are interested in them as a person, not only as a player.”

They will be awarded at this year’s Little League’s winner ceremony on August 20 at the Little League World Series Complex, 539 US-15, South Williamsport, PA 17702. They will also receive $5,000 toward future programming for their league.