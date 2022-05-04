AAK announced that Sneha Karthikeyan has joined the U.S. Customer Innovation team as senior confectionery scientist. She will oversee all co-development activities at AAK’s Customer Innovation Center in Edison, New Jersey.

“We are excited to welcome Sneha Karthikeyan to the AAK team,” said Dr. Jeffrey Fine, senior director, customer innovation for AAK U.S. and Canada. “Sneha brings a wealth of chocolate confectionery experience with her to AAK, from leading confectionery giants such as Mars U.S. and Cadbury, India. She will be a valuable asset to our confectionery technical program and a great partner for our confectionery business.”

As senior confectionery scientist, Karthikeyan will utilize AAK’s wide range of fat and oil solutions to help AAK confectionery customer partners accelerate innovation, increase speed to market, and enhance productivity at AAK’s Customer Innovation Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Karthikeyan has previously held positions in product development and process development at Mars U.S. and completed an internship at Cadbury, India. She recently earned a Master of Engineering Management from Iowa State University and earned a Bachelor of Technology in Food Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, India.