SNAC International is excited to announce the annual Legislative Summit in Washington D.C. is returning to an in-person event as the industry confronts multiple issues including shortages, retaining, and obtaining a skilled workforce, and rising transportation costs. The Summit will be held at YOTEL Washington DC and the Capitol Hill area and will kick off on June 8 and continue through June 9 with a breakfast briefing and congressional visits.

SNAC International members will not only have a chance to experience the nation’s capital but will also be able to speak to members of Congress about critical issues impacting their companies and the snack industry. Additionally, attendees will have opportunities to connect with other snack industry leaders throughout the Summit. The annual SnackPAC Donor Recognition Dinner will feature Mo Elleithee, founding executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, who will discuss the state of politics heading into the Farm Bill reauthorization, the 2022 election season, and the importance of working with both sides of the aisle.

"SNAC is excited to once again be hosting our Legislative Summit as an in-person event,” said Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC International. "The Summit provides the stage for our collective voices to be heard to influence legislative and regulatory measures that will help industry businesses and employees prosper. SNAC members have faced significant challenges and changes over the past two years, and it is more important than ever for our members to be able to speak directly with Congress about critical issues that are impacting their companies and our industry."

SNAC International staff and Legislative Consultant Mike Torrey, will brief attendees on SNAC’s key policy issues during a webinar held on June 1 and during the breakfast briefing on June 8. Additionally, Summit attendees will be provided with pre-meeting insights to ensure dialogue with policymakers is successful. This year, SNAC will be advocating for the Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act and the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, among other priorities.

The registration deadline for the event is June 1. For more information, the full summit schedule, and how to register, please visit SNACintl.org/LegislativeSummit.