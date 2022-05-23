The COVID-19 pandemic underscored how many families are facing food insecurity with food shelves reporting record numbers of visitors over the last couple of years. As a food company, Post Consumer Brands believes it has a responsibility to help those facing food insecurity, which is why the company launched a new companywide volunteer initiative called “Ingredients for Good” during April’s National Volunteer Month.

With the goal of strengthening its local communities and creating a more inclusive and equitable culture, 500 employee volunteers across the 12 U.S. and Canadian locations where Post Consumer Brands operates came together to participate in hands-on volunteer projects, including stocking food shelves, packing backpacks, delivering food, and more. With a combined 700 volunteer hours, 30,000 meals were donated or packed and 18 nonprofits were positively impacted by the company’s efforts. Additionally, Post Consumer Brands donated nearly $60,000 to help address the issue of food insecurity.

“At Post Consumer Brands, we’re committed to helping our neighbors who don’t have enough to eat,” said Nicolas Catoggio, president and chief executive officer at Post Consumer Brands. “I’m so proud to see the commitment our employees have to their communities and I truly appreciate everyone’s dedication to giving back. This work is valuable and it is making a real difference in our communities.”

In the United States and Canada, an estimated 43 million people live in food-insecure homes. In both countries, people of color, especially Black and indigenous people, are disproportionately affected by food insecurity.

Post Consumer Brands’ “Ingredients for Good” initiative will become an annual initiative each April aimed at helping people put food on the table.