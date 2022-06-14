Floozie Cookies, the plant-based cookie brand, is expanding to the U.S. Following a successful launch in London’s Covent Garden, Floozie increased its footprint to Dubai and most recently and Harrods in London, including a recently announced partnership with fashion brand Maison Valentino. Now, the brand will expand officially to the U.S. with franchise opportunities available in all 50 states.

Floozie Cookies was founded in 2020 by renowned pastry chef Kimberly Lin, who honed her pastry skills in some of London’s most acclaimed kitchens, including Claridge’s, The Corinthia, and Dominique Ansel Bakery. Floozie Cookies offers a menu of 100 percent vegan stuffed cookies in five signature flavors that have amassed a cult following of cookie connoisseurs and plant-based cookie lovers.

“While Floozie Cookies started out as a passion project during the pandemic, it’s been nothing short of incredible to see the brand take on a life of its own with international expansions and a loyal following of vegan cookie fans behind it,” said Chef Lin. “I’m thrilled to continue growing our footprint working with new partners in the U.S, and continue developing the brand.”

The completely plant-powered menu includes a variety of classic and creative flavors, including Cinnamon Crunch, Chocolate Chunk, Celebration, Pecan Pie, Peanut Butter and Jam, and a seasonal flavor that rotates monthly. The menu also features milk drinks, coffee, hot chocolates, and sundaes.

The brand soared in popularity after opening its first store in London, followed by Dubai where it debuted at Expo 2020 Dubai, and most recently Harrods. Now poised for further international expansion, Floozie Cookies offers a sustainable business model that makes the concept an attractive opportunity for investors and franchise owners alike.

The concept’s U.S. expansion also marks the North American homecoming of Chef Lin, who is originally from North America. For more information about Floozie Cookies visit its website, or for franchise opportunities click here.