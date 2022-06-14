Company: Post Holdings

Website: https://www.postholdings.com/

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49-$5.49

Product Snapshot: Post Consumer Brands heard the demand for everyone’s favorite waffle-flavored cereal loud and clear on social media and is proud to relaunch the beloved brand.

Waffle Crisp was first introduced in 1996 and cereal connoisseurs and brand loyalists alike have been persistent in their quest to get this childhood favorite back for good after it was discontinued in 2018.

Waffle Crisp will be available at retailers nationwide starting in July in two sizes:

Regular size (11.5-oz.: $4.49)

Family size (20-oz.: $5.49)

As a sign of the brand's fans’ continued patience, it randomly selected 10 cereal fans from across social media channels to receive a complimentary box of Waffle Crisp cereal ahead of its June release.