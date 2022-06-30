Kellogg Company's Director of Cultural and Inclusive Marketing, Chelsea Jenkins, shares why and how Kellogg is launching a campaign, "On Moms' tables Aquí y Allá"" on Kellogg Company's Social K blog.

She says:

A core facet of our company's Kellogg's Better Days global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy is our commitment to appreciate all individuals for their diverse backgrounds, experiences, styles, approaches and ideas.

How we market our foods is essential to how we express this commitment.

We have a massive responsibility to understand our consumers—to make sure they feel seen, heard and included when we advertise our food.

One insight we uncovered recently was that our cereal has been on the breakfast tables of Latina moms for generations in Mexico and the United States. We connected that insight to the understanding that being bicultural today means a person can unapologetically embrace both of their cultures.

The result is our Kellogg's campaign, called "On Moms' tables Aquí y Allá" ("On Moms' tables here and there"). Our goal is to authentically capture the emotional relationship that bicultural Latina moms have had with our brands throughout their lives.

The campaign includes in-store advertising and a variety of digital content. We are all really excited about the way it turned out. But how we produced the content is what we're most proud of.

Consumers can see through ads that aren't authentic or that just check a box. Simply having actors of a particular demographic doesn't cut it. The people making the ads need to be representative of the consumers we are trying to reach, and truly understand their audience.

That's why we went to Mexico City to film our content.

The crew was entirely Hispanic, as was the talent. Everyone on the set was speaking Spanish; the actors were giving real-time feedback, tapping into their owned lived experiences at the breakfast table to further drive the authenticity.

The spot is fantastic. The nuances, the inflections, the cues, body language—it all drives that connection to the person watching it so they can think, oh, they understand me.

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion is a very vulnerable space, because a lot of people don't feel comfortable talking about it. They don't know what they don't know – what's offensive and what's not. That's why we put so much thoughtfulness into this campaign: it matters. Words and images matter. Positive, authentic portrayals reinforce cultures instead of perpetuating stereotypes.

I'm thankful Kellogg continues to create space for people to have these conversations—both in our workplace and in our commercials.