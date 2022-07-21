Company: JAMBAR

Website: https://jambar.com/

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: JAMBAR, founded by the creator of PowerBar, has launched a lineup of organic energy bars.

The bars were first launched on the West Coast in October 2021, and as of July 2022, they have now been launched nationally.

The bars' four flavors—Chocolate Cha-Cha, Malt Nut Melody, Jammin' Jazzleberry, and Musical Mango—include gluten-free, vegan, and plant protein options.

More than 35 years ago, Jennifer Maxwell and her late husband Brian launched the entire energy bar category with the creation of PowerBar. After growing to more than $150M in annual sales, they sold the company to Nestle in 2000. Now, years later, Jennifer combined her passion for athletics, nutrition, and music with the creation of JAMBAR, an organic, real food bar.

Made from only premium ingredients, JAMBARs features ancient grains and authentic sweeteners from nature and high quality proteins. JAMBAR blends nutrition with community-building philanthropy by donating 50% of after-tax profits to organizations that support active living and music.

In addition, JAMBARs are made at a new, dedicated production facility in San Rafael, CA. The space previously housed a recording studio used by The Grateful Dead, and there are still murals on the walls of the factory. Learn more here.