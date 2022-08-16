Company: PepsiCo

Website: fritolay.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29, $5.59

Product Snapshot: Ruffles, the Official Chip of the WNBA, has introduced Ruffles Ridge Twists.

The Ruffles Ridge Twists brings fans an entirely new flavor experience, featuring the same Ruffles ridges but with a light, airy twist. The potato spirals come in two flavors: Double Cheddar and Smoky BBQ, which happens to be the new signature flavor of Ruffles’ newest Chip Deal athlete: Las Vegas Aces forward and 4x WNBA All-Star, A’ja Wilson. The Smoky BBQ flavor taps into Wilson's South Carolinian roots.

Fans will find A’ja on bags of Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ alongside Ruffles Ridge Twists Double Cheddar in select retailers nationwide starting this month. The products will be available in 5.5-oz. bags for $5.59 and 1.75-oz. bags for $2.29.

In addition to signing A’ja as its newest Chip Deal athlete, the long-standing Official Chip of the NBA is crossing over and adding its name as the Official Chip of the WNBA, helping to champion women in sports. The 2022 WNBA season marks the first year of this multi-year partnership, further showcasing the brand’s continued commitment and involvement within hoops culture.