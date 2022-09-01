Company: Daiya Foods

Website: daiyafoods.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: Daiya has rereleased one of its most popular limited-time offerings, dairy-free Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake.

The "cheezecake" is made with a sweet artisan crust and creamy pumpkin filling which is dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free.