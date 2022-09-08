American Key Food Products (AKFP) announced the expansion of its gluten-free cassava flour line. Cassava is a root vegetable that is naturally gluten-free and native to tropical climates in South America and Asia. It is milled into bakery-quality flour by AKFP’s partner companies through sophisticated processes.

AKFP introduced its proprietary King Lion Premium Cassava Flour over a decade ago. Since its introduction, King Lion Premium Cassava Flour has grown to become a key ingredient in a wide range of gluten-free baked goods because it is an excellent substitute for wheat-based flours that eliminates the need for complex formulations. To respond to the varied needs of bakers across all segments, AKFP is introducing alternative cassava flours with different baking performance and at a range of price points.

“King Lion Premium Cassava Flour is regarded by many as the standard for gluten-free flours,” says Edwin Pacia, AKFP COO. “As a leading cassava flour supplier to North America, we realize that several of our customers have unique baking and cassava flour needs to meet different product, texture, and even cost requirements. We continuously work with our cassava flour production partners to develop flours that have unique value propositions and different baking properties. With these new offerings, we can better match a cassava flour to an individual baker’s formulation needs. As our customers continue to innovate and define the future of the gluten-free market, we strive to support them with equally innovative ingredient solutions.

“Through the years, AKFP has developed supplier relationships in different regions of the world, which enable us to source cassava-based products from both South America and Asia. Our knowledge combined with the expertise of our global suppliers enable us to determine what supply alternatives may exist between different product lines depending on prevailing market conditions. These sourcing capabilities bolster AKFP’s reliability during challenging periods when crop yield variability or supply chain bottlenecks could otherwise threaten to cause manufacturers unplanned downtime,” Pacia added.

AKFP has gluten-free flour solutions that produce exceptional results in diverse products, from tortillas, pizza crusts, crackers, and breadsticks to cakes, cookies, and brownies. Technical specifications are available. At IBIE 2022, visitors can visit AKFP at Booth #7564.