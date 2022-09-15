HIPPEAS has launched new Veggie Straws in three flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch, and Sour Cream and Onion. This debut represents entry into a new salty snack category and pulse base, with sustainably grown yellow peas. Yellow peas, a category of superfoods from the same family as chickpeas, are a nutrient-dense complex carbohydrate and a sustainable crop. HIPPEAS Veggie Straws are now available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide as well as at HIPPEAS.com.

HIPPEAS Veggie Straws are made from a blend of veggies including yellow peas, tomato, beet, spinach, and kale. With 3g of protein and 140 calories per 1-oz. serving, these Veggie Straws pack a punch of plant power. They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and vegan, and will retail for $3.99.

“At HIPPEAS, we’re all about ‘Giving PEAs a Chance!’, so we’re really excited about the launch of HIPPEAS Veggie Straws and the introduction of a new plant-based snack offering featuring yellow peas,” stated HIPPEAS CMO Julia Hecht. “Yellow peas come from the same legume family as our beloved chickpea, and provide a taste and crunch experience that really elevates our Veggie Straw line. Unlike the other veggie straws out there, HIPPEAS Veggie Straws are yellow pea-based and contain vegetables like tomato, red beet, spinach and kale—not just potato starch—plus 3 grams of protein per serving,” she continued.

HIPPEAS' yellow peas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. Its peas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower its carbon footprint.



