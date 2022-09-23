Building on the relationship previously announced in 2021, the sweet & salty snack food experts at Keebler and Mother's have teamed up with Utz Brands, Inc. to create grab & go variety multipacks. With an ever-growing demand for snack food variety offerings, this partnership aligns category leaders with their brand portfolios and significant retail reach.

Available now in leading retailers across the U.S., the combined Keebler, Mother's, and Utz variety multipacks are competitively priced and come in convenient 12-, 20-, and 30-count offerings. There's also a 40 count available online at Amazon.com and Boxed.com.

Variety multipacks come with individual packages of household favorites, including Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis, Keebler Chips Deluxe Minis, Mother's Circus Animal Cookies, Utz Oven Baked Mini Specials Pretzels, Utz White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn, and Utz Mini Cheese Balls. Suggested retail prices range from $5.79 to $18.99.

"This partnership brings two sweet and salty snacking powerhouses together to deliver the best of both worlds," said Fabio Caldera, SVP marketing cookies, cones, and crusts, Keebler Company. "This innovative partnership gets our beloved snacks into the hands of more consumers, bringing something exciting to existing customers while also creating new fans of all three brands."

"With an ever-growing demand for snack food variety offerings, the Keebler, Mother's, and Utz partnership is well-positioned to leverage household favorite brands in an easy-to-carry, easy-to-store, variety multipack. With this winning combination of brands, there's an indulgent snack for everyone in the family," said Bill Blubaugh, SVP marketing & communications, Utz Brands, Inc.

For additional information, visit Keebler.com, MothersCookies.com, and UtzSnacks.com.