Movie and doughnut fans can press “play” on flavor thanks to a collaboration between Krispy Kreme and Hulu that’s bringing home four all-new doughnuts inspired by the cinema snack bar.
Available for a limited time beginning February 17, the Krispy Kreme x Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts lineup includes:
- Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue raspberry flavored icing and blue sanding sugar.
- Caramel Popcorn Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn flavored Kreme filling, dipped in white icing and caramel popcorn and topped with red icing drizzles.
- Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate butterkreme flavored filling, dipped in chocolate flavored icing and topped with gold glitter sprinkles and cookie dough bites.
- Candy Double Feature Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, topped with milk chocolate candy pieces and mini milk chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate flavored icing.
“This first-ever collaboration with Hulu lets our fans enjoy their favorite movie snack flavors with their favorite doughnut while streaming their favorite movie. That’s a good night!” says Dave Skena, chief growth officer at Krispy Kreme.
The Krispy Kreme x Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Consumers can also enjoy a selection of the doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers.
As part of the collaboration, Krispy Kreme is offering fans a chance to win a 1-year Hulu subscription. For more information, click here.
Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.