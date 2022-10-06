Krispy Kreme, Inc., Charlotte, NC, will soon be sharing its Original Glazed Doughnuts in France. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2023, the first outpost in Paris arises from a joint venture between Krispy Kreme and France-based Columbus Café through its holding company, Wagram Finances, Inc.

Over the next five years, the company expects to create 500 points of access in France, with a long-term goal of more than 2,000. The plan is in line with the company’s global expansion plans. France is the sixth international country development deal the company has announced so far in 2022. Along with signings in Switzerland, Turkey, Jordan, Costa Rica, and Chile, the markets represent a combined opportunity of approximately 5,000 points of access, building on the company’s goal to reach more than 50,000 points worldwide.

Krispy Kreme President and CEO Mike Tattersfield says, “We could not be more thrilled to bring an American classic as well as premium, locally inspired doughnuts to France with a terrific partner in Columbus Café. Western Europe is a very important area of focus for the Company for further expansion and we believe Paris, the city of Lights and Love, is the perfect city to embark on that journey.”

Columbus Café CEO Nicolas Riché comments, “We are excited to join Krispy Kreme to bring these amazing doughnuts to Parisians and all of France. Krispy Kreme’s passion for delivering joy and fun to people with sharing occasions and celebrations combined with the local and operational expertise of Columbus Café will be a recipe for sweet success.”