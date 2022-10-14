DIGIORNO is rewarding America with the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes. Fans can enter for a chance to win new merchandise, free pizza, and a chance at a grand prize: the "Ultimate Pizza Experience," all in honor of National Pizza Month this October.

Introducing the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes, a month-long celebration. Plus, one lucky winner will be chosen at random to win the "Ultimate Pizza Experience." This grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 check, which can be used to fulfill their "Ultimate Pizza Experience," such as one of the following experiences:

Pizza Pass: Tickets to a concert, comedy show or pro sports event

Tickets to a concert, comedy show or pro sports event Fresh-Baked Slice of Life: Pizza-inspired trip anywhere in the U.S.

Pizza-inspired trip anywhere in the U.S. Taste of Italy: Pizza tour through Italy

In addition, the DIGIORNO merchandise store is getting an inventory refresh with new items, including bucket hats, playing cards, pizza suits and even a cross body fanny pack made to fit an on-the-go pizza slice.

"As the top frozen pizza brand in the category, we know how much people rely on pizza—whether it's for big occasions, pizza night with the family, or even breakfast," said Kimberly Holowiak, DIGIORNO brand manager at Nestlé. "With 31 Days of DIGIORNO, we not only want to celebrate National Pizza Month in a notable way, but also help enhance pizza occasions for everyone and reward our fans' loyalty to DIGIORNO."

Now through October 31, there are three ways fans can enter the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes, up to three times each day:

Online Sign In Entry: Visit the designated sweepstakes page and follow the instructions to sign up. Then enter daily by simply signing in. Shop & Upload a Photo of Your Receipt: Purchase any DIGIORNO pizza from October 1–31, then visit the sweepstakes page and upload a photo of the receipt that clearly shows the date and time of the purchase. Snap a Photo of Your Pizza-ccasion: Submit your most memorable pizza-ccasion to the sweepstakes page each day. Consumers may find their photos reposted on DIGIORNO social media channels.

Regardless of the method of entry, there's a limit of three entries per person per day, for a total of 93 entries for the entire sweepstakes period.

Fans can enjoy the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO pizza throughout National Pizza Month by visiting the freezer aisle of their local grocery store to choose from a variety of different toppings and crusts. For more information, click here.