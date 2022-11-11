This holiday season, Pop-Tarts is celebrating the wild world of homeowning with a contest: consumers can build their Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts dream house for a chance to win money they can use toward their dream house.

The brand is putting a new twist on the classic gingerbread house-making tradition. Whether you're a Zillow-surfing addict or a hopeful pastry-home architect, any and all Pop-Tarts fans can enter for a chance to win $15K from Pop-Tarts. To enter, consumers can post a picture of their Pop-Tarts Gingerbread house on Instagram or Twitter with #GingerbreadPopTartEntry, no purchase necessary. They may also enter via mail-in entry. Complete official rules here.

The contest is inspired by Gingerbread Pop-Tarts that are back after nearly a decade, including a new addition of snowy white icing and nine printed fun designs.

"Rather than building the same quaint, cookie-cutter gingerbread houses this year, we hope families will consider a crazy good renovation instead," says Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "We are reintroducing Gingerbread Pop-Tarts to inspire a new era of gingerbread house building that's modern, memorable, and most importantly, delicious. We hope the added incentive of the $15K prize will get fans into the spirit, the Pop-Tarts way."

To set the stage for holiday house-making, Pop-Tarts teamed up with experts at Zillow to list the first-ever Gingerbread Pop-Tarts house on the real estate marketplace. Nestled in the heart of Wild Berry Woods, the Pop-Tarts Gingerbread farmhouse is turnkey. Digital window shoppers and hopeful architects will marvel at the Cookies n' Crème kitchen countertops and Chocolate Fudge bedroom reading nook all season long. Find this edible dream home listed at zillow.com/house/poptarts.

Limited-edition Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts are on shelves now in retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $4.19 for a 12-count box.