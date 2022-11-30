SunChips has brought back its “Art Seen” campaign to give diverse artists a stage on the ground in Miami during one of the premier moments in the global art scene. According to recent research, less than 15% of art in permanent collections in the U.S. is created by women and people of color. Select artists will also have a chance to have their work “seen” on more than 20 million SunChips bags and on SunChips social media and advertising.

“Sharing diverse viewpoints is essential to creating a world in which we all feel seen,” said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “Art is an incredible way to express unique perspectives. As a brand that encourages people everywhere to embrace their one-of-a-kindness, we’re leveraging this important cultural moment in Miami and our brand platform to highlight these talented artists and share their work with art fans across the country.”

Mashonda Tifrere, the founder of ArtLeadHER and Art Genesis, organizations that elevate female and diverse artists, lends her authority to curate the pop-up “Art Seen” show fans can view in Miami from November 30 to December 2. The “Art Seen” show will be featured at House of Pod, a series of experiential activation houses launched by Pod Digital Media, the first multicultural podcast agency network. Those at the show will be able to cast their vote for their favorite “Art Seen” artist. SunChips will commission the three artists who receive the most votes to create exclusive artwork for SunChips bags and other brand platforms.

Fans who won’t be in Miami to visit the “Art Seen”pop-up don’t have to miss out. A digital “Art Seen” gallery will open at SunChipsArtSeen.com November 30 through December 18 so art lovers across the U.S. can explore the collection and vote for their favorite artists.

“I’m proud to partner with SunChips on ‘Art Seen,'” said Tifrere. “Their goals to encourage diversity in art and bring awareness to underrepresented talent mirror my own. Artists from underrepresented communities must have a stage to exhibit their work—something that has been a focus of mine for years—and I’m excited to continue giving these artists their deserved platform.”

The Miami show is the second iteration of SunChips “Art Seen,” a program that brought to life the brand’s 2021 “Be Your Own Wave” campaign that called on fans everywhere to embrace their individuality. In 2021, “Art Seen” gave artists a new way for their art to be "seen" through out-of-home installations. Now, SunChips is deepening its impact on the art community by providing a stage for diverse artists to share their work with other artists, collectors, and fans of the art community.

For more information on SunChips and the SunChips “Art Seen” program, follow SunChips on Instagram and Facebook.