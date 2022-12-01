Italian brand Bindi has announced its temporary pop-up shop, showcasing gelato in all its forms plus traditional Italian holiday desserts.

Gelato will be served in many different forms, such as in a champagne flute; served Affogato, in espresso; a hot Bombalone witih Gelato, an Italian doughnut filled with gelato; or sorbet served in a natural flute shell.

In addition, consumers will be able to try desserts such as panettone, a traditional dome-shaped Italian cake that signifies the start of the holidays. Another featured staple is the pandoro, a star-shaped sweet bread traditionally dusted with powdered sugar to resemble the snow-covered peaks of the Italian Alps near Verona, where the pandoro originated. In addition, Bindi will have an extensive assortment of flavors, all wrapped to be taken home or gifted.

The Midtown-based pop-up shop is located at 346 Madison Ave. (on the corner of 44th St.) in New York City.

To find out more information on Bindi, visit bindiholidays.com.