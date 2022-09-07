Milk Bar, the dessert company founded by chef Christina Tosi, has announced its latest frozen innovation to its line of grocery store products: Batter Bites, a bite-size snackable frozen novelty, now available at Whole Foods, on milkbarstore.com, and in Milk Bar’s NYC and LA flagship stores.

Known for bold twists on familiar flavors like Cereal Milk soft serve and Birthday Cake at its bakeries and online through milkbarstore.com, Milk Bar entered into the grocery category in 2020 and, in just two years, is available in over 10,000 grocery stores. Offerings including soft-baked cookies, signature cake truffle-inspired Truffle Crumb Cakes, and pints of ice cream. Batter Bites marks the brand’s fourth product line and first foray into frozen novelties, a largely emerging category.

While previous grocery store innovations took inspiration from the brand’s bakery offerings, the inspiration behind Batter Bites stems from Tosi and her culinary team’s favorite part of the baking process: sneaking a taste of the batter. The treats were developed out of Milk Bar’s R&D test kitchen in Brooklyn.

Batter Bites will launch in three flavors: Gooey Butter Cake, Marshmallow Brownie, and Peanut Butter Pretzel.

Gooey Butter Cake: Vanilla cake batter with buttery caramel pieces, inspired by the batter of a St. Louis Gooey Butter Cake and Tosi’s Gretas (gooey butter sugar cookie square)

Marshmallow Brownie : Brownie batter with marshmallow fudge pieces

Peanut Butter Pretzel: Peanut butter cookie dough with crunchy pretzel pieces

“There has always been something irresistible about taking a swipe at the batter bowl after a good day of baking. It’s an innate feeling that follows you from childhood into adulthood, and it’s something we as bakers at Milk Bar never get tired of. Batter Bites serves those feelings up unapologetically," said Christina Tosi, founder and CEO of Milk Bar, “Whether you’re popping a few between Zoom calls or enjoying them alongside a bowl of popcorn during movie night, these magical bites were created as we asked ourselves ‘why not?!’ when it comes to dessert—and the result is sure to be your next favorite snack.

Batter Bites will launch at all Whole Foods frozen sections nationwide this September, retailing at $5.99 per pouch, and today on milkbarstore.com in multi-packs.

For more information on Batter Bites, visit milkbarstore.com/pages/batter-bites.