Snack and bakery producers already are playing an important role in consumer’s lives, in that the items they make fuel the average U.S. family and provide them with nutritious, fun, and delicious items every day. What’s more, many of these companies go one step further and look for ways they can help their communities with generous, charitable acts. Snack and bakery producers are some of the most giving food firms out there.

Fans of the educational ABC comedy Abbott Elementary might be interested in learning about the Share Some Good Fund, a fund established by MadeGood. The better-for-you snack brand kicked off the charity to help teachers across the U.S. receive a share of the $200,000, to be used for school supplies and other classroom necessities. They even enlisted the help of Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott’s own Barbara Howard) to spread the word.

Sometimes companies will offer products that come with a message. For example, Otis Spunkmeyer has released (and brought back by popular demand) its Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems, a limited-time item to help fund breast cancer research. The cookies feature chocolate dough dotted with pink candy-coated chocolate pieces as well as chunks. A portion of the proceeds will go to support various charities drumming up funds for breast cancer. The company also raises funds for the cause year round with its Pink S’mores Cookie Sandwich, International Pink Day Cookie, Double Chocolate Raspberry Decadence, and Pink Ribbon.

In March Kellogg, No Kid Hungry and actress Eva Longoria teamed up to offer Eva’s Breakfast for All Bundle. For a limited time, consumers were invited to send in a modest donation via the campaign website—I’m a fan of both the charity and tasty breakfasts, so I donated. In exchange, I got a pretty sizeable (see the lead picture) set of the company’s popular breakfast brands, plus free coupons for additional product, AND (this was a nice surprise) an exclusive decorative box autographed by Longoria herself.

Even industry suppliers are getting in on the act. Dawn Foods recently opened up a new chapter of the national nonprofit For Goodness Cakes at its Jackson, MI headquarters. FGC aims to give less-fortunate kids around the country amazing cakes to celebrate their special occasions, with the works of art donated by volunteer bakers.

If you’re looking to help out, Process Expo 2023 and show producer Food Processing Suppliers Association is offering a great opportunity to do just that. The Defeat Hunger Campaign (a partnership between the FPSA and the Greater Chicago Food Depository) is enlisting the help of industry professionals to combat food insecurity in the Windy City. The good news is both attendees and people that can’t make the October 23–25 event, via one of three ways:

Give to the Virtual Food Drive

Make a check payable to the Greater Chicago Food Depository with “Defeat Hunger 2023” in the memo line, then send it off to 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl, Chicago, IL 60632 (email FPSA’s Elena Sierra at esierra@fpsa.org to ensure the money goes toward the campaign).

How is your company working to give back? I’d love to know about any charity events your snack operation, bakery, supplier, or other company is working to improve your community. Please email me at spinnerj@bnpmedia.com and share your good works.