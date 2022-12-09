Bakery manufacturers looking for egg alternatives are considering the longer-term nutritional, flavor, and sustainability benefits of substituting liquid eggs for OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba.

The move, prompted in part by the current egg shortage and by the longer-term rising cost of eggs, sees plant-based egg alternative and bakery brand OGGS in trials with two of the UK’s largest British Bakery manufacturers, looking to replace liquid egg used in sponge cake production with OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba.

With increasing government pressures to adhere to HFSS guidelines and lower carbon criteria, the replacement of eggs with OGGS may provide a suitable longer-term solution for manufacturers. OGGS offers a 95% reduction in saturated fats, 85% reduction in calories when compared to eggs, along with 85% reduction in carbon impact.

OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba is made using chickpeas and has been through a robust R&D process involving two top universities in the UK and Portugal to develop a consistently performing plant-based egg alternative, which works effectively for large scale manufacturing.

Improved nutritional data:

85% fewer calories: 50ml of OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba contains just 18 calories compared with one egg containing 131 calories.

50ml of OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba contains just 18 calories compared with one egg containing 131 calories. 96% less saturated fat: 50ml of OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba contains just 0.1g of saturated fat compared to one egg, which contains 2.5g of saturated fat.

50ml of OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba contains just 0.1g of saturated fat compared to one egg, which contains 2.5g of saturated fat. When used in a Lemon Sponge Recipe, comparing one egg for one equivalent amount of aquafaba in a 100g portion, there is a 10% reduction in saturated fats and a 5% reduction in calories.

Reducing carbon footprint

Swapping out eggs for OGGS results in considerable carbon impact gains. For every 1Kg of liquid eggs the CO2e is 4.67kg compared to just 0.92kg of CO2e for OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba, which is an 85% reduction in carbon impact.

OGGS' Founder Hannah Carter, says: “The manufacturers we are talking to use liquid egg primarily for sponge cakes. They have found that the biggest gain in swapping eggs for OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba is that it can be used as a direct swap into their current processes, as an ambient product. There are also considerable nutritional benefits: OGGS Egg Alternative Aquafaba significantly lowers saturated fat and calorie content with the final product scoring 10% reduction in saturated fats and 5% reduction in calories; this is a great result for HFSS guidelines. Finally, there are considerable carbon impact gains when compared with eggs: OGGS offers an 85% reduction in carbon impact."

“Recently, we’ve worked on a lemon sponge cake and the results have shown significant improvements in flavor in early testing. We’re not wanting to 'vegan-ise' products, what we’re seeing is that even partial swaps such as 20% eggs for OGGS make a significant difference in terms of shifting the over reliance on animal products in manufacturing. We’re able provide a practical solution at this time and we’re focussed on investing in longer term partnerships with manufacturers to drive positive change. We are invested in future food technology and see it as part of our mission to create interesting, tasty plant-based alternative foods, which work just as well, taste just as good and require fewer resources from our planet to be created.”

High functionality for manufacturers: