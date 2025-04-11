IngredientsSupplier NewsNew IngredientsIngredient Briefs

Crespel & Deiters introduces plant-based egg replacement

The compound can replace eggs and dairy in baked goods.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Crespel & Deiters Food USA

April 11, 2025

The global food industry is facing severe egg shortages due to avian influenza, which is driving up prices by 41% in the U.S. and disrupting supplies across all states. In response, Crespel & Deiters Group Food USA has introduced Lory Stab, a stabilizing compound that serves as a replacement for eggs and dairy in baked goods. The new solution offers manufacturers a cost-effective, high-quality alternative to eggs that doesn’t compromise on taste and texture. Thanks to its high functionality, the ingredient not only addresses current supply challenges but also provides multiple benefits for processing and an enhanced nutritional profile. 

Lory Stab is a compound of natural, technically treated raw materials which aims to ensure dough stability and optimal baking results. It is suitable for a variety of plant-based baked goods traditionally prepared with baking powder, including muffins, pound cakes, cake bases, waffles, American pancakes and traditional European desserts such as Kaiserschmarrn. When used in muffin production, it reportedly ensures a characteristic mushroom-shaped dome for anticipated visual appeal. And, thanks to its neutral flavor profile, Lory Stab can be combined with everyday baking ingredients and refined with additional flavor components, thus providing flexibility in the creation of both sweet and savory applications. 

Manufacturers can benefit from Loryma’s plant-based egg-replacement in a variety of ways, as it ensures consistent quality, authentic taste and texture when used as a substitute in traditional egg-based recipes, the company says. Additionally, it provides a cost-effective alternative to eggs, helping businesses to alleviate cost pressures in the wake of fluctuating egg prices. Another advantage is its extended shelf life, which surpasses that of many other plant-based products and helps support waste reduction and improved inventory management. Furthermore, with less fat than comparable egg-based products, Lory Stab meets the growing demand for wholesome options. 

“We are proud that Lory Stab counters the current egg crisis and subsequent supply chain problems by providing a nutritionally sound, plant-based alternative,” explains Norbert Klein, head of R&D at Crespel & Deiters Group. “Our future-proof solution addresses current consumer demand for top-quality, plant-based alternative products with optimal taste and texture. We also offer an expert consultancy service for manufacturers that includes formulation support and advice on production processes.” 

Related: Crespel & Deiters expands Lory ingredients portfolio

