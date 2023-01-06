Healthy snacking company That’s It has been named the fastest-growing nutrition bar brand among the top 20 brands in the U.S. in 2022, beating out brands like KIND Snacks, CLIF Bar, Larabar, and RXBAR, and outpacing the growth of the category nationally by more than 7x. The recognition comes as That’s It (best known for its two-ingredient Fruit Bars) expands into a plant-based snacking platform and announces the expansion of partnerships with major national retailers such as Sam’s Club, Costco, Walmart, Target, and more.

“We’re especially thrilled with this recognition after a year marked by challenges for the F&B industry such as changing consumer behaviors and ongoing inflation concerns,” says That’s It founder and CEO Lior Lewensztain. “Much of our success this year can be attributed to our ability to weather the inflation storm by accelerating growth in the club channel, where we can provide greater value to consumers by shifting focus from single fruit bars to value-heavy multipacks at a time when rising costs are front and center to consumers.”

The company’s rapid growth extended across the Instacart platform, with That’s It recently being named as one of the e-commerce giant’s Fastest-Growing Emerging Brands of 2022, alongside other CPG trailblazers such as Liquid Death, Truff, and Poppi. The list, determined on year-over-year sales velocity growth, identifies emerging CPG brands that were most successfully able to “break into a crowded industry, find the right audience, improve awareness, and grow their distribution.”

Next for the growing brand is the launch of two new products: a Sam’s Club-exclusive Strawberry & Banana Fruit Bar Variety Pack, and a 20-ounce pouch of Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles, set to launch at select Costcos this month. The new Fruit Bar 12-pack of the brand’s famous two-ingredient Fruit Bars contains just fruit: 12 apples, six bananas, and 72 strawberries to be exact, and will be available at Sam’s Clubs nationwide.

Meanwhile, That’s It Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles will extend the brand into the chocolate aisle at Costco, bringing the superstore one of the cleanest chocolates on the market with its four-ingredient Dark Chocolate Truffles, available now for the first time in a larger, Costco-friendly 20-ounce pouch. Staying true to the That’s It ethos, both new products are made with minimal ingredients; real, whole foods; and no juices, purees, or concentrates.